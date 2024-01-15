A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the emotional moment he reunited with his immediate family after years apart

The high point of the video was the moment the young man reunited with his father, whom he hadn't set his eyes on in 15 years

Quite to many people's surprise, the man burst into tears before his family on seeing his son again

A Nigerian dad was overwhelmed with emotions as he reunited with his son after 15 years.

Sharing their reunion video on TikTok, the youth explained that he left Nigeria eight years ago and hadn't seen his mum in 11 years.

Man reunites with his father and the rest of the family. Photo Credit: @Damybwoy

Source: TikTok

@Damybwoy added that he was supposed to return before now but his flight was suddenly cancelled, forcing him to change plans.

He pulled a surprise on his dad by hiding behind the door after getting into the house. The man was stunned and burst into tears as he hugged his son.

Other family members took turns hugging him but his father's reaction was the high point of the video.

His father's behaviour touched people.

Watch the video below:

The video made people emotional

BEASTIE said:

"I went back home for the first time unfortunately my mom is no more. It a blessing to still have your parent alive."

kumbiaros said:

"No matter how big we grow, we Will always be a child in our parents mind. Men that express their feelings are the strangest."

Ayomide Omojesu said:

"Lord I'm not asking much ... just keep my Dad alive and healthy because that guy got my back from childhood till now n he has been my major source of joy at the moment."

mercycandy said:

"God am not asking for too much, pls just keep that man that parents me alive till I return."

Omonjenny said:

"I love men that express their feelings/emotions instead of acting strong all in the name of “Men don’t cry”. Bless him."

