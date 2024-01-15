A lady was served breakfast by her boyfriend in a very unusual way that many have criticised

The lady reportedly found out that her man was marrying another woman during a church announcement

The story went viral and generated funny reactions, with some saying the girl was served breakfast in the presence of the Lord

A man served his girl breakfast, and he did it in a way many people considered painful.

A trending story seen on X has it that the man is getting married to another girl instead of his girlfriend.

The lady found out she had been dumped. Photo credit: Getty Images/Henrik Sorensen and Jasmin Merdan. Photos are used for illustration only and have no relationship with the story.

The girl was said not to be aware of the man's wedding arrangement and only found out when it was announced in church.

Sharing to the X, dunniszn_ wrote:

"This babe found out her boyfriend was getting married through an announcement in church. Her breakfast was served in the presence of the Lord."

Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend, marries another lady

@nicy_sandy said:

"She probably said this in her prayer" if he isn't the one please reveal it to me Lord."

@EcheXCVI said:

"Can we call the breakfast holy communion?"

@ritascent said:

"This is a really cruel thing for anybody to experience."

@abiboy77 said:

"He prepares a table before her in the presence of the Lord."

@lenxi7 said:

"I can imagine the shock."

@iamdjmacsoundz said:

"Served breakfast in a bigger platter."

@LaSurplus commented:

"Sad and funny at the same time."

@kayodeoyeniyi1 said:

"God is busy preparing tables for people in the presence of their enemies, and some people are serving breakfast in God’s presence. Some people get mind oo."

Man and his wife part ways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman, who her husband reportedly dumped for failing an important examination in the UK, told her side of the story.

The woman said she had earlier told her husband she was incapable of academic work, but he forced her to take up a master's degree in the UK.

Also, she said her husband rushed and got her pregnant when they arrived in the UK, making her unable to study properly.

Source: Legit.ng