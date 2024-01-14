A lady whose family has a big house in Nigeria said that the building was done in the space of nine months

The lady showed every angle of the palatial building as a camera panned around the house to capture its elegance

A few people in her comment section said she is lucky to have a wealthy family, as theirs do not even have a land

A lady has shown off her mother's palatial house, built within a year. She gave people a tour.

The lady (@adaobitabugbo) went into different places in the house. Many people tried hard to guess the number of rooms in the house.

One of the living rooms has exotic-looking chairs. Photo source: @adaobitabugbo

Source: TikTok

House with spiral staircase

A spiral staircase led into a very big living room. Neon lights complemented the interior decor of the house.

The living room was well furnished with exotic chairs. People said that cleaning the big space must be hard.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Preskilla said:

"Dad’s been working on ours for the past 23 years."

DespiteADHD said:

"9 months mean while our parents taking 9 years."

Adjoa said:

"Soo proud of my self I started mine 10am and completed it 10pm that very day. I no go gree anybody...."

Omah Rich said:

"You go cry when you start mopping it."

Ghena asked:

"9 months? How did that happen???"

She replied:

"Trusted people are key! Not necessarily money."

flora said:

"My dad doesn’t even have land let alone build but I thank God for life."

Abeniclassic said:

"If money dey plenty u can build mansion within 2 months in Nigeria."

user6933362706098 said:

"Congratulations. I claim my own wealthy house 2024 in Jesus mighty name AMEN."

Mekus said:

"My Dads been working on his for a while I wonder the progress."

MOOTS??? said:

"I sure say ola of Lagos never see this house."

M said:

"My Mum only have the land."

Lia said:

"My mom house just finished rn they are furnishing it."

