Talented Nigerian star Regina Daniels was captivated by a young fan who was overjoyed to be on the same movie set as her

In a video capturing their meeting, the girl, Uchechi Treasure, lauded the actress for her down-to-earth demeanour despite her social status

The young fan also emphasised her enduring admiration for the actress and noted that the interaction was the highlight of her week

Talented Nigerian actress Regina Daniels reminded her fans and followers of the genuine love and admiration she commands in real life.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on the movie star's page showed the heartwarming moment a young fan enthusiastically approached her.

Regina Daniels meets fan on set. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The young girl, Uchechi Treasure, shared her long-held desire to meet the mother of two and expressed overwhelming excitement at the warm reception from her idol.

Sharing a video from their meeting on her Instagram page, she wrote:

"Meeting and being on the same set as @regina.daniels like THE REGINA DANIELS that I have loved and admired from afar is most definitely the highlight of my entire week!!!

"Dear @regina.daniels you're so gentle and kind and it makes it so easy to love you thank you for your kind words and Advice..thank you for despite your status in our society,you made yourself accessible..I LOVE YOU MAMA. Pls tag her and tell her that I love her."

See the clip below:

Internet users react to the video Regina Daniels and young fan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zenzaragold:

"The way Regina matured overnight is still shocking to me, I love her a lot."

chinwe_yadi:

"They used home training show this girl shege."

officialvanny71:

"They use respect wound this girl keep it up."

amahjayy:

"Your parents raised you properly, well done champ. You’ll go far. Keep being a good girl . Greatness is never far from the humble."

princesslilian_:

"So respectful, even when Gina asked her to give her high five, she did it in a respectful way by not just bringing out her hand."

oficial_stacia:

"I have watched this more than 3 times..is it only me or someone else...I just love everything about this girl."

Regina Daniels gives money to fans who guessed her Igbo name

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels put smiles on the faces of two of her dedicated fans.

Earlier, the billionaire's wife posted a photo on Instagram and requested her followers to guess her Igbo name correctly.

Regina further revealed that she would pick two winners who would be given N50k for their correct answers.

Source: Legit.ng