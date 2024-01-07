A Nigerian lady on Twitter had predicted that Mummy Zee’s husband would soon cheat on his wife with side chicks

A Nigerian woman on Twitter had sparked a controversy when she predicted that Mummy Zee’s husband would soon cheat on his wife with side chicks, following the massive donations he received from generous people.

She expressed her worry that the man might be tempted by his sudden fortune and abandon his loyal spouse who had stood by him through thick and thin.

However, Mummy Zee’s husband quickly dismissed the speculation and assured everyone that he was happy with his wife and had no intention of betraying her trust.

He praised Mummy Zee

Meanwhile, he had thanked the donors for their kindness and support his wife. In a series of tweets, he praised his wife for being a loving and supportive partner and said he would never consider doing anything to hurt her feelings.

He said he was grateful for the blessings he had received through his wife.

Young lady gets job at NITDA through Mummy Zee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady secured a placement at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) after the organisation responded to a tweet about a married woman who woke up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband.

The tweet, which went viral, praised the woman for her dedication and hard work, and caught the attention of NITDA, who decided to gift her laptops as a gesture of appreciation. Her story also inspired many Nigerians, who commended her for her perseverance and sacrifice.

The announcement by NITDA also sparked the interest of another young lady, who saw an opportunity to pursue her dream. The lady, who identified herself as @teethegirl on X replied to NITDA’s tweet, asking for a placement at the organisation.

