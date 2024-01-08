A young Nigerian man's widow's mite to Mummy Zee has surprisingly paved way for him in a flash

The man had joined other Nigerians in sending Mummy Zee money and transferred just N100 to her account

However, an X influencer and some other folks have so far credited him with over N140k after someone requested his account details

A Nigerian man, @Real_DanBold_, has been given over N140k for supporting Mummy Zee with his widow's mite of N100.

Deborah Loveth, popularly known as Mummy Zee, celebrated for being a good wife to her husband has received over 70 offers and financial support from individuals, brands, companies and government agencies.

He has so far received over N141k. Photo Credit: @_Debbie_OA, (@Real_DanBold_)

Source: Twitter

On January 6, @Real_DanBold_ credited Mummy Zee's account with just N100 after it was displayed online.

Hours after his effort, an X influencer, @Wizarab10, sent him N50k, and some other Nigerians supported him.

His gesture to Mummy Zee earns him thousands

At the time of this report, he has received over N141k. Celebrating the blessings that came his way, :

"Thank you @Wizarab10 for greasing the blessings of @_Debbie_OA to rub on me.

"May God never fail you, Lord I also ask that you pour out your abundant blessings & grant everyone whom have blessed me and those yet to financial stability. IJN.

"More are still coming."

How he supported Mummy Zee with N100:

Nigerians reward him with over N100k:

People hail the man who sent Mummy Zee N100

@skywizzyjnr said:

"Come gimme small inside make I use run foodstuffs eje."

@kinqin_capable said:

"Soft 1000 odds with 100naira.

"The grace of those people on Hotspot.

"U quick connect."

@arthurojay said:

"May God do am for me as well.

"I need a job please."

@unusual_shima said:

"God wey do am for you, go run am for me."

@abefebby said:

"Everybody just dey collect blessings.

"E go reach me too sha."

@bho_luwaji said:

"Omo, I don’t know her living conditions now but she deserves all that help she’s getting, right from GGSSS, kuje, she has always been supportive to her family nd friends.

"Congratulations @_Debbie_OA."

