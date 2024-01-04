The Nigerian lady arrived at an airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, with her meats packaged into a bag

Quite to her disappointment, the airport officials collected her full cow meat and two rams on arrival

She shared a video of the massive meats wrapped and kept in a bag being confiscated by the officials

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after Scotland airport officials confiscated her bag containing cow and ram meats.

The heartbroken lady shared a video on TikTok showing the meat wrapped with tape in a big bag

She said it made her angry. Photo Credit: @itsbeckyadi

Source: TikTok

"Haaa. Had I known full cow, two rams... Haaa," she wrote on TikTok.

She expressed sadness and regrets over the incident, lamenting that the meats would be thrown away. When asked how she felt, the lady told a netizen it got her angry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I still can't eat. I am angry," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

People react to the incident

Idara’s kitchen said:

"Omoo we go fight oo.. wetin you one throw away.. but it's sad oo. so sorry."

adenaiyeabigail said:

"You can pour in coffee on the outer bag, it will completely eradicate the smell."

hardetholexxlexxs said:

"How did you feel? I'll sit on the floor and turn myself to drama queen with tears. I'll use cry cry to entertain them. it's sad tho. Accept my hug."

Vivacious said:

"Add tom-tom to your meat, Crayfish, fish. before package, it's hides the smell."

Hugo_Electric said:

"I think the major problem was the quantity."

Sharon Onyii said:

"I think it was too much that’s why they confiscated it."

Mrs. ogay said:

"Next time just use cargo services, I use cargo for mine."

SHAKYRA said:

"Next time don’t use this bag they know is from Nigeria so they we check it but if it is travelling bag they will not check it."

Security officers seize lady's kilishi at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that security personnel had seized a lady's kilishi at the airport

The lady, Moyo Bakare visited Nigeria from the USA, and she was going back to her base and decided to carry some pack of kilishi.

But as it stands, she will not eat the kilishi after suffering and flying it all the way from Nigeria to the US.

This is because security at the airport seized the meat from her after she arrived in the USA.

Source: Legit.ng