An Igbo lady on TikTok has shared a video showcasing her family's breathtaking house in the village

The stunning house which was built by her mother seamlessly portrayed a great outlook of modernism and class

The house featured beautiful artefacts, a lush garden, and an interior that reflected true Igbo heritage

Netizens were left in awe as they witnessed the stunning beauty of an Igbo lady’s family house on TikTok.

The lady identified as @angelslife.png on TikTok flaunted the exterior of the house, adorned with captivating artefacts and surrounded by a vibrant green garden.

Lady shows off her mother's mansion in the village Photo credit: @angelslifepng/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunts beautiful house in the village

The combination of modern architectural elements and traditional Igbo aesthetics created a truly remarkable sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Upon entering the house, the interior revealed a living room that truly represented Igbo culture.

The carefully chosen decorations, art pieces, and furniture showcased the rich heritage and traditions of the Igbo people.

It was evident that every detail was thoughtfully curated to create a space that celebrates and honours their cultural roots.

The lady revealed in her TikTok caption that the house was not built by her father, but rather by her mother.

According to her, this project had been a labour of love for her mother who poured her heart and soul into creating a new family home that exudes beauty and warmth.

She wrote;

“pov: you re Igbo so you go to the village for Christmas. My mom actually built our house, not my dad (its not his thing). This has been a huge passion project of hers and I think our new family home is lovely. Merry Christmas guys.”

Reactions as lady shows off her house in village

Social media users stormed the comments section to react.

Maria Ofoegbu reacted:

“How did she find trustworthy people to build it for her?”

Dodo Babs said:

“This house reminds me of uzoart(?) on Twitter a couple years ago.”

Adanna reacted:

“That parlour that was so Igbo of her.”

Miriam commented:

“The house is nice, mom did a good job.”

Adaeze Oji Eise said:

“The house has so much character & vegetation. It's Amazing.”

@darlington commented:

“Please we definitely need a full house tour.”

Chisdatgurl reacted:

“The house is so beautiful and different from the usual village houses. I love the greenery, no be every time concrete everywhere.”

Watch the video below:

20-year-old lady shows off her stunning house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng