Nigerians and other foreign nationals considering relocating to live and work in the United Kingdom have been shown the right jobs to engage in

A man overseas released a list of occupations that fetch money and make one rich in a short time

Some of the jobs on his viral list had occupations that do not necessarily require a university degree to be start up or get employment

A man has suggested that it is possible for one to become rich in a short time after migrating to the United Kingdom.

Via his TikTok page @uk.visa.sponsorsh, the man, using a female voiceover, enumerated specific jobs that guarantee quick riches.

In the viral TikTok clip, the following jobs were listed:

Barbing. Bus driving. Plumbing. Business analysts. Parcel/food deliveries. Live band musicians. Mobile ice cream vendor. Immigration consultant/solicitor. Gardener. Nanny/babysitter. Police. Gynecologists. Carpentry. Car wash business. Corner shop business.

Some of the jobs highlighted do not need a university degree to start or be employed.

Mixed reactions over the jobs list

RunOver said:

"It simply everything don’t waste time."

obinnajohn6 said:

"Nothing like quickly, it takes time to gather the money anywhere. you get paid by hourly and Hours doesn't triple."

user9337745251363 said:

"Abeg I'm a professional Barber I don't mind if I see any sponsorship for God sake."

Jayboy said:

"That Police for me I like police work in UK oo not in Nigeria."

Amanda dorset said:

"Nanny and baby sitter very good at it how will I apply I am have certified nanny."

akinkunmiwaheedan said:

"I love it my professional is Barbing from Nigeria who can help."

hassanolalekan said:

"Am a barbing haircut salon.

"Am interested."

user85217282430978 said:

"Nanny/baby sitter very good in doing it how will I apply."

Source: Legit.ng