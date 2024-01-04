A lady has revealed there are about four courses that have more job opportunities in the market and pay well in Canada

According to her, Nigerians and other international students who read these courses in the North American country can make huge money within a year of working

She listed the courses while offering advice to potential immigrants hopeful of staying back in Canada after their study

A lady overseas has identified four courses that can make an immigrant massive money in Canada.

In a TikTok video, she named the courses while responding to a netizen who sought advice on the right courses to study in the North American country.

She maintained that the beauty of having degrees or certifications in these courses is that they have more job opportunities and pay well. In her words:

"It is crazy money. There are so many jobs available and the pay is high."

The four courses she listed are as follows:

1. Any health-related profession such as medicine, dentistry, nursing.

2. Any tech-related course such as business analysis, project management.

3. Any finance-related course like financial analysis, accounting.

4. Any trade-related course like plumbing, electrician.

For Nigerians and other international students not in these fields, she advised that they could transition careers.

Netizens divided over her list

chimaobihenry4 said:

"You did not mention software engineering."

Chichi said:

"But you can’t study medicine on a study visa. Most schools only take Canadian citizens and you need a BsC before studying medicine."

Henry van Henry said:

"Good information sister but realistically speaking how many people coming from Africa can afford 200K dollars for fees if common 20-50k keeps off 90%."

Precious said:

"Public health is my target."

Kaycee said:

"Health-related, what about Anatomy ma?

"Getting a masters in it."

Makychi said:

"I am a Medical Laboratory Scientist here in Nigeria, can I get a work there in Canada and come with my family since the study route is expensive."

Ma said:

"Omoh thank God I made a good decision ooo, I’m coming for business analyst."

