A man has shared an easy way through which Nigerian teachers, nurses, welders and mechanics can move to Canada

In an informative post on TikTok, the man said Nigerians can apply to relocate to Morden, a city in Manitoba, Canada

Details of the skilled worker immigration program showed that to qualify, one must apply from outside of Canada

A man shared an easy immigration route through which Nigerian teachers, mechanics, nurses and welders can move to Canada.

In a post on the TikTok handle, @talk2sam, the man noted that skilled workers are needed in a city called Morden in Manitoba, Canada.

The man how mechanics and welders could relocate to Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@talk2sam_ and Getty Images/Alexandrumagurean.

He said citizens of Nigeria are qualified to apply and relocate to Morden, Manitoba, provided they have the skills required.

Checks on the Morden website show that one of the requirements is that the applicants must have taken the IELTS proof of English exam.

The person must have completed a post-secondary school education or training and must be between the ages of 21 and 45.

Selected immigrants who qualify for the listed skills will get permanent residency permits to live and work in Morden, Manitoba, Canada. The application link is on the website of Morden for interested persons to follow and apply.

See the video below:

Reactions as Canadian city searches for teachers, others

@Ufjessy said:

"Thank you for all you do. How can I take an IELTS?"

@anilynbei said:

"Always giving us helpful info. God bless you Sam."

@Genesis commented:

"You need IELTS and settlement funds, with a reasonable amount."

@Ama asked:

"Just curious, are you a registered and authorized Canadian representative?"

@Mimi asked:

"What about unskilled workers?"

@Matt Kimson said:

"Manitoba cold is on steroids ohhh. Don’t say I didn’t warn you."

Source: Legit.ng