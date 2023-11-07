A beautiful and kind Nigerian lady showed the moment a male passenger rested on her body in a taxi

The man totally slept off with his upper body resting on the lady, leaving her little room to sit comfortably

Many Nigerians praised her patience and said that they would have knocked the man off if they were in such a situation

A young Nigerian lady has made a video that captured her encounter with a male passenger inside a taxi.

She (@lily42327) said that the encounter caught her in disbelief as the male passenger slept off on her without moving.

The male passenger slept off on the lady. Photo source: @lily42327

Man slept off inside taxi

Seconds into the clip, the man with a clean-shaven head slouched up on the lady's body as the passenger struggled to maintain balance.

Many people praised the lady for being patient to allow such and not disturb the man's sleep.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mima said:

"Knock wey u supposed give am."

coca cola said:

"I don't have that patience."

Olivia said:

"Person wey dey use style tap current."

Valerie said:

"You are a good girl."

She replied:

"Yes ooo, I might have had a sleepless night."

Trick said:

"Person wey I go open door push for road."

DB Damba said:

"Abeg make una leave the tired man breaaaathe.. Una too take life serious pass d owner nawa."

user71250758526 said:

"No be me o, I go help am commot the head."

Oluwatoyin said:

"I first think say na u carry d man for leg."

Candy said:

"You no give ham better knock make him stand up which mumu sleep be that."

ONOS-LUXURIES said:

"U nor go give am better konk , some intentionally Dey do am oo to tap current."

OlamideJoko joked:

"Head wey you suppose tap."

mizz_jummy said:

"Pele this tin Dey annoying ehh."

Source: Legit.ng