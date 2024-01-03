A Nigerian lady and her white lover have got many gushing with a video of their first meeting in Nigeria

According to the lady, they dated for eight months without seeing each other, adding that God connected him to her

When netizens asked her what dating app they met in, the flight attendant gave a surprising answer

A Nigerian lady, Blessing Betker, has shared a heartwarming video showing how she met her young white lover for the first time.

The man flew in from Florida, in the US and arrived in Nigeria for Blessing, whom he has been dating for eight months.

The nervous lady went to the airport with a female friend to receive him and was overwhelmed with emotions on sighting him. Their meeting clip was shared on her TikTok page.

While revealing that they are now married, Blessing, a flight attendant, said God connected her to him.

Curious netizens asked her where they met and she replied:

"I did not meet him on any app lol. I met him through a ministry I was serving in!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate the couple

precious Davidson said:

"It's been a year now, am yet to meet mine in person,I tap from you, I can't wait."

julie said:

"Congratulations baby gal no be other people go Dey carry old papa."

Olajidejokesamiat said:

"Why am I smiling like mumu . awwwwwn sweet. chocolate woman. may God connect me with my own husband . congrats."

Sharon stone said:

"Have never met serious one all the ones I meet has never taken any effort to come see me na wa some people are lucky."

Western said:

"Why you go shy, when Una don do the do, anyways I pray for everlasting for you two."

Becca said:

"Single me on my couch smiling and being happy for a stranger knowing fully well I ignore chats."

Dior2636 said:

"Were do u meet him... show me way I really need a man in Mai life."

Oyinbo man flies into Nigeria for his lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had landed in Nigeria for a lady he met online.

Ogechi, who is into handmade braided wigs and crochet, revealed they met on Truly African platform.

Ogechi, who is into handmade braided wigs and crochet, revealed they met on Truly African platform.

Sharing a video of their first meeting, she remarked that many happy moments happen when dreams come true.

