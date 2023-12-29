A Zambian couple has celebrated migrating to the United States after emerging winners of the diversity American visa lottery (Diversity Visa Program)

In a TikTok video, the wife shared how they applied and won twice and showed how they relocated with their kids

The couple's story blew up and inspired internet users as many people wished to be lucky like them

A Zambian woman, Wabei Mukwasiyo, has announced her family's relocation to the United States after they won the American visa lottery twice.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a clip of her family in an aeroplane as they first stopped in Qatar before flying to Atlanta, Georgia.

Wabei's family won the lottery twice

Responding to netizens who asked how they did it, Wabei revealed that they first applied in 2021 and won in 2022.

Again, they applied in 2022 and won in 2023 and finally left in January of the same year.

"Applied in 2021 won in 2022, I applied in 2022 again and won in 2023.

"We applied for diversity visa lottery in 2021. Won in May 2022 and travelled in January 2023," she wrote.

About their flight ticket and accommodation, Wabei gave an insight:

"There are institutions that offer accommodation services to Dv winners. So once you win and you don’t have a relative here you can apply."

People celebrate with her

Blackwidow412 said:

"Welcome to America... I bet you were excited and scared at the same time. you will do just fine. Congrats to you."

naaaforkor13 said:

"Amen i receive mine in Jesus name with faith and testimony."

lissetteinez said:

"Manifesting this next year.

"Dear Lord it's your child again ♥️Help me please I beg you."

user5628757823856 said:

"Congratulations . how did you do it?"

seffy_real said:

"Congratulations. I keyed into your favour n victory for my own testimony."

user2881499353017 said:

"Winning two times wooow. Gained a follower from Kenya, it's Mt 3rd time applying plus with your dv quiz, if Kenyans can participate, please tag me.

"Bless you."

