A little Nigerian boy has become a viral sensation after he was recorded marketing crayfish with finesse

The hawker spoke confidently before potential customers and thrilled people with his excellent command of English

Many internet users gushed over how he advertised his wares, while others offered to send him money

A video of a young hawker advertising his wares before potential customers with great confidence and approach has excited Nigerians.

A lady, @iamcocobutter, who shared the video on TikTok remarked that the boy's accent killed her.

He advertised his crayfish confidently. Photo Credit: @iamcocobutter

Source: TikTok

She excitedly tagged him the best salesperson in town. In the video, the lady appeared to be in a salon when the hawker came in to make sales.

When she asked him what he sold, the lad confidently replied:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Extraordinary executive crayfish good for your ofe nsala, rice and everything you eat. N100 N100 very cheap. From Canada to Aba."

His good command of English and accent blew everyone in the salon away as they burst into laughter. Not distracted by their praises, the boy continued:

"You don't need spices, my crayfish is enough."

Watch the video below:

People gushed over his marketing skills

NaMe PrEcIoUs said:

"This boy is good in English I swear I no fit talk like this o God."

younglove798 said:

"Aswear even if u no wan buy am u go buy."

Adunni Addey said:

"You noticed the cuteness over.dose he has."

AISY said:

“You don’t need spices my crayfish is enough” I don see punch line to collect money from my baby."

Favourbrien said:

"Gather here if you watched this more than 5 times."

Edith chika said:

"Na this kind confidence I wan take enter 2024."

#Audacious_w said:

"This kind person go make u buy crayfish wey u already get for house."

airstar143 said:

"When a man asks me what I bring to the table “You don’t need spice my crayfish is enough, irons and vitamin.”

Anambra hawker markets bottled water in fine English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Anambra hawker had thrilled people as he advertised his bottled water in fine English.

TikTok user @koffiseed, who shared the hawker's video, urged the bottled water company to sign him.

In the clip, the hawker, identified as Dr H20, spoke fluent English to passengers in a vehicle as he marketed his bottled water. His marketing skills made people purchase the bottled water with speed.

Source: Legit.ng