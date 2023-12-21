A Nigerian man has shared his grandma's reaction to seeing him and his white wife, which made him cry

In a video, the interracial couple approached an old woman and briefly interacted inaudibly with her

While some people tackled the physical appearance of his white wife, others thought there was something else wrong with the video

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase how his grandma reacted when he presented his white wife to her.

He shared a clip via the TikTok handle @joyli153 showing how he and the lady approached his grandmother.

The young man said her reaction made him cry. Photo Credit: @joyli153

Source: TikTok

An inaudible exchange ensued after the interracial couple came very close to the old woman. She appeared so excited to see them.

The white lady smiled as she physically interacted with her husband's grandmother. Some netizens, however, accused the white lady of smelling her hand after touching the old woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Others body-shamed her. According to the man who said his lover came from Florida, his grandmother's reaction made him cry.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video

ASA said:

"Abeg make una no Dey fall our hand jare make una still Dey try to carry younger ones come home abeg you even still Dey smile join."

Asa-Nwanyi-Egede.Com said:

"Why she no breath well again Her holding of breath for me."

DarlingBae said:

"Why is she smelling her hand after touching the woman smh."

Dee said:

"After she touch the woman she smell her hand."

DAGA said:

"I can never leave my sweet Nigeria or African ladies for this. may God forgive me."

Melymel618 said:

"I love the way his hand did not leave your back until you was all the way seated."

CAPCUT LORD said:

"Mama don miss her old friend,shaa thanks man for linking them up again kudos."

keyouncecarter said:

"If na Nigeria woman get that belle when fall una nor gree marry am oo."

Oyinbo woman cleans her mother-in-law's nails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo woman was videoed caring for her husband's mum.

The heartwarming video was posted on TikTok, and it shows the strong bond between the woman and her daughter-in-law.

She relaxed absentmindedly on a chair while the white lady attended to her nails. The woman's sitting position didn't escape the notice of social media users who said she is so free with her daughter-in-law.

Source: Legit.ng