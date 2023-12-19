A video of a strong woman dancing with a young lady has emerged online and got Nigerians talking

The woman took off her footwear and entertained people with her energetic display, matching that of the lady

Some internet users marvelled at how strong she looked, while others made jokes about her performance

Nigerians have reacted to a trending video of a woman dancing energetically with a young lady at an event.

A TikTok user, @favykokolet0, shared the video on the social media platform and hailed the woman's dance showcase.

She put up an energetic display. Photo Credit: @favykokolet0

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the woman, who sported native wear, stole the show and showed she was an excellent stepper in her youth by matching the dance steps and energy of the young lady before her.

She did legwork facing the lady like it was a contest. After the lady, another female stepped forward to challenge the woman and she again slugged it out with her in an infectious manner.

The video ended with the woman dancing on her own.

Watch the video below:

Her showcase stunned people

vickigold said:

"Na my sister ex @Big baby joachim mama b this nothing una one tell me na that isoko woman b this."

Sure blessing said:

"Wetin be this Omo My mom need to see this."

Suzy said:

"Mama mama may God continue to give you strength."

Wuraola said:

"I’m confused."

Daveslyty said:

"After all this dance…rice no kon reach her hand the bride no go see belle carry for the marriage."

sweet Ella said:

"I just wanna be strong like her wen I get to that age."

BHAD_BHOY said:

"No gree for anybody mama."

Soniasweetgirl said:

"All this mama dem don dance Alanta tire wen dem dey young."

Old woman dances energetically

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman had gone viral over her dance display.

A video, shared by @blessing_gold1 showed the agile old woman busting a move to a native song, much to the delight of netizens.

In the video, she danced energetically with a big smile, capturing the hearts of many. The video's caption read: "Who will believe she’s 97 years."

The video has sparked a wave of positivity on social media as many users expressed their love for the woman and her agility in old age.

Source: Legit.ng