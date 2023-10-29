An Oyinbo woman cleaned the nails of her mother-in-law in a video which has now gone viral on social media

A woman relaxed like a queen as her white daughter-in-law cleaned her nails in a viral video.

The heartwarming video was posted on TikTok and it shows the strong bond between the woman and her daughter-in-law.

The woman relaxed and allowed her daughter-in-law to treat her like a queen. Photo credit: TikTok/@aya_and_dunsin.

She relaxed absentmindedly on a chair while the white lady took time to attend to her nails.

The woman's sitting position didn't escape the notice of social media users who said she is so free with her daughter-in-law.

The heartwarming video was posted by @aya_and_dunsin. The video is captioned:

"They are at it again. Treating mum like a queen."

Social media users took to the comment section to comment how they admired the bond between the woman and her daughter-in-law.

Watch the video below:

Social media users admire relationship between woman and daughter-in-law

@Pretty Rey said:

"Na only mother in law weh calm down go enjoy."

@Charity Sibiya commented:

"They way she's seated."

@vinncent said:

"I wish i could have a mother-in-law like this."

@user8879587127579 reacted:

"The way she balance with cool smile of satisfaction."

@Mohamed Alieu Bah

"I wish I can have this kind of lover that will love my mum like this."

@crimeariver said:

"She's so sweet."

@Blacklion_1977 said:

"Mama enjoy your life abeg."

@Bello commented:

"It takes God to have this mother-in-law and wife bonding."

