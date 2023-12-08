A Nigerian man has been over the moon since tying the knot with his white wife of American descent

The man was captured showing her around his hometown and teaching her to prepare local dishes

According to the excited man, she came for him from far away Florida in the United States of America

A Nigerian man, in an interracial marriage, has taken to social media to showcase his white wife.

Gushing over the lady he described as his Igbo bride, the man noted she arrived in Nigeria from Florida, US because of her quest for love.

She came to Nigeria for love. Photo Credit: @joyli153

Source: TikTok

In a clip seen on TikTok, the couple wore native attires as they strolled around his hometown in the company of his loved ones.

The lady was given a queen-like treatment by his people. In another clip, he was seen teaching her how to prepare local dishes.

He urged people to celebrate with him on his union. Many people, however, accused him of marrying the lady for American papers.

Watch the video below:

Some people thought their love was not genuine

NEDUNWA said:

"Am seeing grandma for here."

Myniesha Dembele said:

"The one dancing is probably his wife she know that he bout to send money back to the village then he will file to get her here."

Anabel said:

"Na ur mama u go carry if na Nigeria girl u go say she don enter menopause."

QueenLee said:

"If na Nigeria woman na the man mama go say God forbid this woman senior meif marry this kind one u must get one Africa sweet baby."

Beauty said:

"The guy dressing code Wetin be the name abeg ( red under green) congratulations your new is blessed."

colegirl said:

"That’s his wife by her side… Fool me once. Wake up people this is business for him."

Loren said:

"Looks like they like the money. Sorry just the impression vibe I pick up."

IgboGirl said:

"U can never see nija guy marry old woman from their village Osim love is blind."

Oyinbo lady who is a single mum arrives Nigeria for her man

In a related report, a woman had arrived in Nigeria to finally meet a man she fell in love with.

Via her TikTok page @niara0201, the white woman updated netizens on their relationship and documented her travel to Nigeria.

In the clip of her trip, the North American appreciated netizens for their prayers as she looked forward to her time in Delta

American woman flies to Nigeria to meet lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American woman had flown to Nigeria to unite with her heartthrob.

The excited man noted that it was the first time she would visit his country.

He hugged her tight at the airport, and their pubic display of affection touched many. The woman was visibly happy to be with him.

In another TikTok clip, the man showed the lady helping to wash some clothes. He taught her how to handwash.

Source: Legit.ng