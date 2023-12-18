A video of a man and three pregnant women in matching outfits has stirred massive reactions on social media

The man who was not the husband to all the women stood confidently as if he was a king among his queens

Many people had a series of questions as a few TikTokers tried to guess who was his wife among the pregnant women

A lady has shared a video of a man posing with three pregnant women, including her.

Two pregnant women flanked him, holding onto his arms. The third sat at his feet as they got ready for their photo session.

Man and 3 beautiful pregnant women

The lady (@judiplum) who shared the video surprised many when she said that the man is only a husband to one of them.

Many people wondered why he was comfortable being in the same photo with all the women if he was not responsible for them.

user86143559907602 said:

"Yeah i can see the one sitting down is the wife."

Tehillah said:

"Imagine say 3 of the born triplets."

White Nelly said:

"What if he is responsible for the other two and the wife is not aware."

NAKY.nn said:

"He’s pregnant too."

meracu said:

"The are sisters they got pregnant at same time, he got married to one of dem."

Ashley Amadi said:

"The one sitting is the wife while the two sitting are his sisters, this is beautiful."

Wicked Girl said:

"I love the confusion in the comment."

Blessing said:

"Sister’s for life how una mama wan take do this one if all of una born."

Santi Bobo859 said:

"The man reveals the wife to us his genders, The One sitting is the wife.... The Brotherhood is proud of you One love."

maame 981 said:

"Wow! thats lovely msaiday God sees you through your journey. IJN."

Pregnant woman's transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman surprised netizens with her amazing pregnancy transformation.

A trending video making the rounds online showed the epic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

