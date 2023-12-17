A gentleman was spotted in an open market with a little baby carefully strapped on his back

The man was seen as he was buying vegetables, and people could not help but look at him with admiration

After the video was posted on TikTok, a lot of people appreciated the man for his babysitting skills

A heartwarming video shows a Nigerian man who went to the market with a baby strapped to his back.

In the video shared on TikTok by Ade Jennifer, the man came to the market to buy vegetables.

However, people were attracted to him because of the baby on his back, and Jennifer used her phone to get a video of him and the cute kid.

Jennifer described the man as a good husband because of the way he backed the baby like a nursing mother.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the video, with some netizens appreciating the man.

Reactions as man storms market with baby on his back

@ifeomaugochukwu858 commented:

"The day I travelled for a job, my husband wanted to kill me with calls."

@AsaAbig said:

"May your days be long, amen, bro. Nice one, keep it up."

@fleta said:

"Somebody should quickly reach his parents. His wife don do am juju follow. Nothing you can tell me."

@Frank commented:

"What is better in that? Go Hussle and send money money to do that kind of work."

@Technician said:

"Poor husband marry rich wife."

@temi said:

"I love you so much. My husband should learn."

@Azubuike okonkwo Iwuba said:

"Juju dey work."

@vivilove said:

"My husband no go try this."

@Nelson Daniels338 said:

"But please the wife should not abuse this father's simplicity because I know what am saying."

@Maria said:

"Thank you for showing your child supper natural love."

@MaHannah lastborn said:

"I have done more than this for my woman."

