A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK made a commitment to save at least one pound every day

She saved the money in coins, and she recently broke the piggy bank and revealed she had saved N482k cash

Her happiness knew no bounds as she took the bags of coins to the bank to count in the company of her husband

A Nigerian lady who made a commitment to save one pound daily has done it successfully for a year.

The lady, Goody Bae, who resides in the UK, posted a video, showing that she saved the money all in coins.

The lady realised N482k cash after a year. Photo credit: TikTok/@goodybae01.

As soon as she arrived in the UK, Goody vowed to save at least one pound daily, and when she broke her piggy bank recently, she discovered she had over 478 pounds. This amount would be N482k in today's exchange rate.

She took the bags of coins to the bank, where she used a machine and counted them.

Goody said after counting the money:

"Who wants to be spoiled? My Uk people, do you save your coins?"

Social media users react as lady saves N482k in piggy bank

@FAIRLY USED GIRLFRIEND asked:

"How much is that in Nigerian currency?"

@Backyard breeder commented:

"So for a whole year, you saved 478k and you are so happy? Will you not be making way above that easily in Naija."

@Pablo reacted:

"I make that in a month here in Nigeria."

@Lizzy collection said:

"Na a month we dey see that your money here madam."

@Thug life commented:

"Money wey I go finish with one day."

@T.B.N said:

"You saved for a year, wetin we dey collect a week."

@CHIKE said:

"That’s why I don’t like the UK. The chances of you making it there are so hard."

@Alos27581 Engr. Toyinbo

"For a whole year? We wey dey Nigeria saved more than £6k this year while still living in Nigeria."

