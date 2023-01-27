A Nigerian man identified as Prosper has shared a video on TikTok app after breaking his piggy bank at home

In the trending video, the man expressed his shock to find plenty wads of cash inside the box after saving for years

While sharing the video via his official account, he advised social media users to learn how to be disciplined

A Nigerian man with the handle @sirprosper4e on TikTok has finally broken his piggy bank after two years.

In a video shared via his account, he expressed his shock as he opened the box to find plenty rolls and wads of N1,000 notes.

Man breaks piggy bank after 2 years Photo Credit: @sirprosper4e/TikTok

Source: UGC

He exclaimed happily in the video and advised netizens to learn how to save so they can also smile and rejoice like him.

He said in part:

"I started saving this money on the 19th January 2021. If not for CBN that said they want to change the money, I would have saved it for years. Wow! Jesus is wonderful. Can you see? Saving is a culture. You have to discipline yourself."

Social media reactions

@debbiee said:

"No be cutlass I dey see there abeg who else notice am?"

@skyznoble stated:

"U get luck say problem way big pass u no come to u, if not u for don break am."

@lilexgpd commented:

"Finish counting and tell me how much so I know if I’m eligible to collect loan from u."

@iam_govbluewhale reacted:

"Still go pay tithe inside you hear make pastor they ride privet jet wheel you are treking to work."

@yakubunoah3 said:

"You people are responsible for the CBN policy taken money from the reach masses. Save your money on investment not in box it loose value."

@ex_kaygozito wrote:

"Take that money dey your hand till next week na that time u go know say na paper u carry."

@ugoamanda asked:

"Abeg who else notice the cutlass there."

@ugoamanda added:

"Omo my own I go carry 10 cutlass, I don't like rubbish."

Watch the video below:

Man breaks piggy bank, counts N5.5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has inspired people on TikTok after he proudly showed off the N5.5 million he has saved in his piggy bank. In a viral video he posted on his TikTok handle @offwhite633, he brought out a large wooden box and carefully cracked it open.

His followers on TikTok were surprised at the large quantity of crumpled 1000 Naira notes in the box. Offwhite shared follow-up videos to show when he had finished counting the money and had arranged them in bundles of N500,000.

A simple count of the bundles in the last video shows that they are 11 in number, meaning he was able to save N5.5 million. Offwhite did not mention when he started dropping money in the box.

