A lady has shared a video of what she described as her Christmas hair, and netizens are not getting enough of it

Instead of wearing a wig or making her hair with artificial attachments, the lady said she opted for thread

The hair looked beautiful on her, but some people said hair made with thread is always painful to carry

A woman used thread to make her hair, and she shared the hairstyle on TikTok.

Sharing the video, @favy_layefa98, disclosed that the hairdo would serve her for Christmas festivities.

Many netizens said the hairstyle used to be painful. Photo credit: TikTok/@favy_layefa98.

Source: TikTok

According to her, while her friends preferred to make use of artificial attachments and bone-straight wigs, she opted to make her hair with thread.

She was seen in the salon when she was getting her hair done. The outcome stunned netizens because it looked beautiful.

However, some people were of the view that hair made with thread is always painful.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire lady's hairstyle

@user1131408084316 said:

"This hair dey pain pass heartbreak."

@Lil Ella reacted:

"E go even make my hair long self."

@Sandra sandra commented:

"E be like na this one I go do o."

@Call me Bukola said:

"Omoooo na this hair I did last week,na small remain to cross over."

@Cynthia said:

"I badly want to do this style, but I don't know if it's acceptable in nursing school."

@Suzy said:

"I dey go find plug first thing tomorrow morning."

@cookie said:

"To think this was on my mind. Omo lemme do my own."

