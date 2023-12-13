A video trending on TikTok showed an interesting marriage rite, which has sparked reactions on the platform

In the video, the bride was spotted as she lay before her husband, who was seated on a chair

After the video went viral, many people asked to know where the marriage took place and the meaning of the practice

Thousands of reactions trailed a wedding video showing a bride lying before her husband.

In what appeared to be a traditional marriage rite, the husband sat on a chair while his wife lay on the red carpet in between them.

The marriage rites have sparked reactions online. Photo credit: TikTok/@banjisikabalu.

Source: TikTok

The man sat like a king while his wife lay sideways twice and mildly clapped her hands thrice before standing up.

The TikTok video showed a crowd of people who attended the wedding as they watched the ceremony unfold.

Netizens found the marriage rites interesting. While some said the bride was demonstrating respect for her husband, others said she was demonstrating sleeping positions. The video was shared by @banjisikabalu.

Social media users react to wedding video

@mariontukundane42 said:

"I think she is showing sleeping styles."

@Onwuzulike Maryneche commented:

"So if I bath finish make I rub my body for ground for person wey go still cheat?"

@precietendo commented:

"This is how we show respect to our husbands in Zambia."

@nachieurshiempanga said:

"Those saying I can't do such, is it yo culture? She's not complaining. Let people be with their own culture and let them embrace it peacefully."

@user6008459550162 said:

"Everyday I find a new reason to stay single. Imagine after all this and a man takes you for granted. I love the instrumental though."

@Blessing commented:

"This is some of the reasons why I'm still single."

@beauty said:

"In Zambia, it is one of the ways to show respect to your husband."

Source: Legit.ng