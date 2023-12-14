A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to display the touching grandma-grandchild moment she witnessed

She walked in on her little daughter brushing the teeth of her grandmother and it made her emotional

A video she shared capturing the act has gone viral on TikTok and melted hearts, as people hailed the kid

A trending video of a little girl brushing her grandmother's teeth has touched hearts on the internet.

The girl's mother, a Nigerian, found her in the act and took her time to record it with her phone.

The kid helped her granny brush her teeth. Photo Credit: @bustydiva

Source: TikTok

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the woman, @bustydiva, wrote that it made her emotional. She said a word of prayer.

"This made me so emotional this morning. God may our children take care of us in our old age," she wrote on the video.

The clip showed the girl brushing the old woman's teeth with a toothbrush like a mother to her child.

The kid would direct the old woman to pour out the foam into a bucket she was made to hold.

Watch the video below:

People shared their experiences with their grandmas

Maboronzy said:

"This gal wants to bring out grandma’s tongue anaaa."

ivgold$ said:

"Me and grandma before I lost her this year I miss her so much one Christmas without her."

user5277899153967 said:

"I did this for my late mom.

"I bath her may god bless her soul."

user3260522956333nora said:

"You will never struggle to survive my daughter, life will be full of favour for you."

Nigerian Diana said:

"This is how I take care of my 102yrs old grandma but I lost her last year."

official dubby@99 said:

"This is exactly me when my grandmom was still alive guys is not easy to take care of sick person but anyway is my grandma MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PEACE."

user6396870373478 said:

"Heaven bless this child ..Life would be roses for u ... before u seek u Sha have."

Source: Legit.ng