A viral video showed a young lady who was about to give birth on her grandma’s birthday

Her grandma accompanied her to the delivery room and prayed fervently as her daughter prepared to welcome her baby

The daughter lay in the hospital bed, eager to meet her newborn who shared the same birthday as her grandma

An emotional video captured the heartwarming moment when a young woman was about to delivered her baby on the same day as her grandma's birthday.

Her grandma, who was overjoyed by the coincidence, stayed by her side in the delivery room and prayed earnestly for a safe and smooth birth.

The grandma was so happy. Photo credit: @ifeandlonimi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The daughter, who was in labour pains, lay in the hospital bed with a mixture of anxiety and excitement, looking forward to seeing her newborn who had the same special date of birth as her grandma.

The video showed the bond between the grandma and daughter, and the joy of welcoming a new life into the family.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Obaapa Afia Amponsah reacted:

“Who noticed grandmother can't sit.”

Polly said:

“Congratulations, mine was just me and Snap my I couldn't even my husband baby pictures because I was crying all through.”

Zeemide64 wrote:

“I was my mum when I had my This v she was even in n the theatre with me. We cried together, love you mum.”

Ladymay:

“Gosh I wish I were you.. I miss my late mum soo much. About having my 2nd baby and my mom didn't even see my 1st.”

Beauty7875678:

“How i wish my parents are alive to witness mine too ... But God knows the best.”

Abdulsalam Munirah olaitan:

“This is beautiful to watch .1 pray my mom withness this happy moment of mine.”

