A video of a Nigerian lady acting as a Father Christmas at her mother's school has gone viral on social media

According to the lady, she took up the role at the instance of her mother and entertained the students

Many people commented on her dance moves, just as others funnily tackled her mum for such a task

A Nigerian lady has shared how she played the role of Father Christmas at her mother's school end-of-the-year party.

"Santa clause no do pass this one o. Me at my mom’s school end of the year party today," she captioned while sharing a TikTok clip of her performance at the event.

In the clip, she put up an entertaining dance display in the Santa Claus costume as a song played in the background.

At some point, a woman and a young girl joined her to dance on the scene. The lady showed her great dance skills, to the delight of netizens.

Some internet users shared their experiences playing the Father Christmas role.

Internet users react to the funny video

Dee said:

"Be like she no say you fit run well no be today you start this business."

Turner faith said:

"This one na Santa with big yansh Ur mum so funny fr."

Adeshewa said:

"Thank your mum for showing u ur talent."

thatguyade said:

"How much are you paid, make I know price I no want make them Rip me."

LeslieAfrica1 said:

"Na so I do for church yesterday for Children."

King promise said:

"Our parent dey see us finish ‍♀️cuz what’s this."

DAMY JR WALKER said:

"So na because of you my daughter pay 20k."

pwetty__thelma said:

"My mom told my brother the same thing that he would be paid 6k …baba say e Dey shy."

