A video showing a kid copying every move of her grandma as she made her way to the toilet has got many laughing

The kid's mother said she only told the kid to help the old woman out, not knowing she would walk like her

With her posture bent, the kid walked gently behind the woman as if she had been instructed to do so

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video shared on TikTok captured the moment a kid mimicked a grandma's posture and walking style.

Dressed in a similar nightie outfit as the woman, the baby bent and walked behind the woman as if she had waist pain.

The video of the little walking like her grandma made people laugh. Photo source: @micayladavis5

Source: TikTok

Kid walks like grandma

To show she knew exactly what she was doing, the kid followed the woman until she was almost inside the toilet. She turned to another room when the old woman approached her destination.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people online narrated how mischievous kids could be as they shared similar things their children pulled off. The clip was shared by @micayladavis5.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pro Sesi Sibuyi said:

"My two year old went to visit my prego sister and came back walking like a pregnant lady in just a week."

MaJiyane wondered:

"Why are kids like this?"

Sjava said:

"We have bought certain creatures in the world my daughter does this to my mum."

Sisa Mbambo said:

"Now you know you’re wrong for putting them in matching gowns."

Kid's mother replied:

"Lol it wasn't my intention I just asked her to go and help granny and this is what happened."

Lulama said:

"It’s the matching gowns for me."

user6160859532834 said:

"And then she walks like nothing happened."

user4625962054564 said:

"Fear toddlers."

Thato said:

"At the end she got tired and started walking straight."

RhayeRhaye said:

"Like my momma always says, 'Once an adult, twice a child'."

Redlipstick Talks said:

"Awww their matching robes are so cute."

Ids said:

"Nahhh baby’s are somthing else."

Sayrahh said:

"Children will test your patience!"

Tshepo Guptazee Sibi said:

"She just made my day."

Another kid who walked like grandma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny video showing a child imitating his grandma stirred massive reactions on the internet. The kid acted out the frail way his grandma walked.

Standing far behind the woman, the boy cocked his legs to reflect a bowleg. He bent his upper body a little and wobbled like the grandma.

Kid misbehaves in the UK

In similar news, a Nigerian mother in the UK, @teesluxuryhair, shared a video showing her kid misbehaving in public and running around.

At one point in the video, the kid lay on the floor as if it was a bed as he pretended to be asleep. While putting up the show, passersby went about their businesses.

Source: Legit.ng