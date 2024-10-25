A Nigerian lady has left internet users in stitches after posting her WhatsApp chat with her 14-year-old brother

According to the lady, she told him about her relationship problem, and many people did not expect him to reply that way

While some people hailed her younger brother for his responses, others had other things to say about him

A Nigerian lady, @fahvy10, has shared her bother's reaction after she lamented to him about being heartbroken.

@fahvy10 displayed how her conversation with her 14-year-old brother went on WhatsApp.

She told him she was heartbroken. Photo Credit: @fahvy10

Via TikTok, she attached screenshots of the chat and amused many people. After she complained to her brother, he wondered if her boyfriend was the only man in the world.

But when she praised her boyfriend despite their conflict, her brother used a sticker expressing shock and then advised her to fake a tear so they could reconcile.

He also offered to help his sister talk to her boyfriend, but she declined

"Make I help you tell am?" he offered.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail her chat with her brother

BEST DOUGHNUTS IN WARRI said:

"He has no chill."

Jae🫧❤️🌹 said:

"Form cry for am naw 😂😂😂😂 blood wey know him blood."

vic_ak02 said:

"En no expect watin u talk make am send u that sticker wey open mouth."

comdr_SD said:

"This one no send anybody,u dey call am baby bro this one na man."

Bolanle faith said:

"He’s a gentleman."

Kween melisa said:

"He say shey na only him one be boy wey Dey this life."

Dhimeeji97 said:

"This go tear many heart move on sharply."

JESSE LOUIS JACKSON said:

"Like he said you never ready even him ready to help you."

