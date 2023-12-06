An old woman has set the internet on fire after sounding a serious warning to women about their men

Smiling into the camera and behaving like a youth, she announced her surprising decision to date again

The woman's funny video left many people in stitches as they encouraged her on her new-found quest

An unidentified old woman has caused an uproar online after she declared her intention to return to the dating world.

In a video made with her granddaughter, the old woman warned Nigerian women to hide their men.

"Hide your man, I don come o," she announced in the TikTok video.

She smiled and behaved like a youth to drive home her message. The elderly woman's grandchild egged her on and directed her on how to pose.

The lady had to forcefully make the granny do the hand pose she wanted. The video amused people.

Reiterating her grandma's message, the lady funnily captioned the video,

"Hide ur man ooo my grammar don enter town."

Watch the video below:

The granny's notice amused people

Okosun Emmanuel said:

"U use one hour take teach mama that word u try good director."

RealFaith6 said:

"I love the way she is laughing honestly that got me laughing too."

Ruth Peterson said:

"Awwww you don dey teach grandma bad things."

Elev8moni said:

"No make mama don wetin she nor won do."

Gracie Terry said:

"Mama pity for us Abeg nor collect my man."

Maro king said:

"Oghene na my grandma be this nothing you wan talk."

onyenkachi said:

"I pray u see my ex cos he new babe nor dey hide am."

valarge1 said:

"Hide your mind MaMa done come ooo May we All grow old/live to see our grand children Amen God bless you Mama, keep you healthy and strong."

