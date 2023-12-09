A Nigerian lady has caused a serious buzz on the X app after showing off her method of eating bread

In her recent tweet, she revealed that she prefers using vegetable soup to eat bread rather than eggs

Social media users have reacted to her post, with many wondering how she enjoyed the food combo

A Nigerian lady has shared photos of her unique food combination on the X app.

The lady identified as @BigMoyorshola on X revealed that she ate her bread with vegetable soup instead of eggs, and the taste was divine.

Lady displays her bread and vegetable soup combo. Photo credit: @BigMoyorshola/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady's bread and vegetable soup combo trends

In trending photos, she displayed slices of toast bread with vegetable soup arranged in the middle.

"Instead of egg, I used vegetable soup. Taste so nice. My husband go enjoy," she wrote in her caption.

The photos quickly went viral, with many netizens storming the comments section to share their opinions about her food combo.

Reactions trail video of lady's unique food combo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Triclowns said:

"I pray that God will not replace the eggs in your ovaries with vegetable soup."

Sheddy King reacted:

"Stay right where you are, the authorities will be with you soon."

Zeeban added:

"How did this even taste in your mouth? You are just weird. Go and report yourself to the nearest station."

Sharon Peculiar said:

"Where are you please don’t move stay where you are, someone is coming to check on you now."

Segunizzy wrote:

"I thought this was a guys doing cos na dem dey try rubbiish but this BF do am and she fine o."

Mirex Moses said:

"Na only 2 people normal for this country, just me and one other person."

Jessica Mohan reacted:

"Just tell us make we contribute moni 4 u buy egg, instead u dea use indirect way dea beg."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng