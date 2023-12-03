A woman has recorded her little son's hilarious reaction to seeing a crowd at a Nigerian airport on his first visit

Voicing out his confusion, the little boy asked his mother a question that made many Nigerians laugh hard

Many people took the opportunity to advise the woman on the heads-up she should give the boy so he doesn't get more shocked

A little boy could not believe his eyes as he saw many people at a Nigerian airport he arrived in.

His mum explained that it was his first visit to Nigeria and laughed that he got confused seeing a crowd at the airport.

She recorded her son's funny reaction as they discussed. With confusion written on his face, the little boy wondered if this was how Nigeria is and his mum replied in the affirmative.

The woman wondered how he wanted the country to look. The video shared on TikTok by @stoner_012 stirred hilarious reactions.

People urged the woman to tell him beforehand about other anomalies in the country he may not be used to where he was coming from.

People found the boy's reaction funny

MummyJael said:

"He shock andthis gonna be my babies soonthey have high expectations! Make una no tell them."

Daniel said:

"The Settings no clear lil bro, no worry you mind go tell Tinubu has approved Xmas Agbado for you boy."

ANUOLUWAPO OLUTOLA said:

"Tell am say them Dey take light anytime and bring am oo. Make he no Dey shout oo."

yes_I'm_naveen said:

"He probably thought people were living on woods and trees in Nigeria."

MBen said:

"Are there not people at the airport he boarded from? Why will people scare him?"

Cynthia said:

"Na inside airport you dey and you dey complain wait make u enter street first."

David said:

"Fear catch the boy him see plenty mad people when they ok."

sugarlipz said:

"U don tel am say nepa de take light 4 night 4 here too,make e no com de shout mummy Am blind."

