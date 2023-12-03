A beautiful young lady has shared a touching video of the moment she visited her father's grave to talk to him

In the video, she pleaded with her late father to shake a tree so she would be sure that he was listening to her

This video attracted several reactions from netizens who recounted the unfortunate loss of their loved ones

A young lady has stirred emotions on TikTok after sharing a video of her recent visit to her father's grave.

The lady with the TikTok handle @Iromicc arrived at her late dad's graveside to talk to him but was met with no response.

Lady visits late father's grave to talk to him Photo credit: @ironiccc/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady begs late dad to shake a tree

In a viral video, she begged him to shake a tree or do anything else to assure her he was listening, but nothing happened.

Dressed in an all-black attire and sitting at the graveside, she spoke to her late dad and wished for a response from him.

However, she covered her dad's picture after receiving no sign that he could hear her.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she wrote:

"When I come sit at my daddy's grave to talk to him and I tell him to shake a tree or something so I know he hears me and he don't do nothing."

Reactions trail video of lady at dad's graveside

The video attracted several comments from netizens who lost their loved ones and wished for a conversation with them.

@Victoria said:

"I asked my dad to give me a sign and he started shaking my bed I never asked for another one after that scared me half to death."

@Kylie reacted:

"Nah for signs through the day, I did this once with my late papa and blew my mind actually. Right before I went to sleep he showed me our fav snack."

@Myjah replied:

"Me with my mama blow some wind or something."

@Nayy Nayy reacted:

"I should not love dark humour this much!"

@Kara added:

"Lol he definitely can hear you he enjoys it when you discuss your job."

@Alexis commented:

"Ibe telling my dad to make the little windmill things spin & he don’t like pook why you ignoring me fr . not even listening to me."

@Shaymari said:

"Me talking to my best friend's grave! Can you send a sign assum?"

@Chrishanti wrote:

"They way I can relate is scary and hilarious."

@Monique added:

"I do this with my brother ion like looking crazy talking to myself you gonna give me a sign!"

@Acahrt9 reacted:

"Literally me."

@Kari Queen said:

"When I finally get the courage to go to my gpa grave he better let me know something."

Watch the video below:

Bride visits dad's grave in her wedding gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian who missed having her dad around visited his grave in a wedding gown to tell him how much he was missed.

The lady (@detaiyelolu) knelt on his grave with her husband holding her hand as she placed flowers as a tribute to the father.

At a point in the clip, the lady sat on the grave to pose for pictures. Her family members were also around.

Source: Legit.ng