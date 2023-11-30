A student in the habit of absenting himself from school was treated to a huge surprise by his teacher

The passionate teacher mobilised his pupils to fetch the boy and carried him on their shoulders back to school

A video showing how they carried the boy back to the school premises has stirred massive reactions online

A boy who always missed class was carried back to school by his colleagues in a plan orchestrated by his teacher.

A short video Angel FM Kumasi 96.1 shared on Facebook showed the moment the boy was brought back to school.

The teacher mobilised his pupils. Photo Credit: Angel FM Kumasi 96.1

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the teacher led the way with a cane in his hand. His students happily marched behind him with their stubborn colleague raised above their heads.

"A teacher led his pupils to capture a student who usually absents himself from school," the video was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people commended the teacher for the move.

Netizens react to the teacher's action

Godwin O Asare said:

"The boy will change and refer to this one day with a smile."

Reginald Abbey said:

"Most children who refuse to attend school do so because they are not comfotable with the lessons, teachings and humiliation from some pupil and teachers.

"Therefore the teacher should find an interesting and innovative ways to teach him and make him comfortable in class..."

Abanga Moses said:

"They used to do this thing to us.

"I still remember how I escaped this by convincing my parents to to tell them I'm not feeling well after seeing them coming close to my house . While my brother jumped into a ban(those from upper east will understand) ,I calmly and quickly deviced a plan that worked perfectly.

"Today I'm a teacher . God bless hardworking teachers."

Iddris Tk said:

"We love this attitude from teachers . Gone are the days . We love it . Bring it back."

Kwame Boakye Yiadom said:

"The stigma that comes with it is always not the best…"

Nanakwabena Blay said:

"I believe you are doing great job May God bless you all."

Village teacher sews new uniforms for her pupils

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had sown new uniforms for her students in the village.

The information available to Legit.ng indicates that when she arrived at the school, Janet realised some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

The teacher carried out the project successfully through partnering with another seamstress whom she paid.

Source: Legit.ng