A Nigerian lady's world was turned upside down after a Canadian school she applied to did her 'dirty'

She had resigned from her job in Nigeria in anticipation of leaving the country after the school gave her admission

However, her hopes were dashed as the school changed its mind and this has sparked a debate online

An overseas study consultant, Oludayo Sokunbi, has cried out on X after a Nigerian lady's admission was cancelled by a Canadian school.

According to the man, she had already got visa approval and paid for accommodation in the North American country when the unexpected happened.

Oludayo added that she already resigned from her job in Nigeria.

He shared the lady's story while also informing netizens that one of his client's admission was revoked by a Canadian school and postponed to fall 2024.

"Today is not good at all.

"One school in Canada sent an email to us that Admission has been cancelled for one of our clients and postponed to Fall 2024 after getting Admission.

"Another school cancelled someone's Admission after she has gotten visa approval, resigned from work and paid for accommodation.

"Which kain wahala be this?"

People express displeasure over the story

@Obabankzz said:

"The impact of bad leadership to us Nigerians are quite enormous. Too much struggles. If Nigerian were to be better, no one will be going through this headache in the first instance."

@okeyezealah said:

"It is quite unfortunate. However, it sounds preposterous that an educated first degree holder, seeking admission into graduate school, will engage an agent for admissions application. For undergraduate studies, it may be understandable."

@upcomingfbi432 said:

"Hope they will refund both the school fee and other fees that comes with it."

@adedoyinalimi said:

"Sorry man.

"For the latter, any reason for the cancellation?

"What will now happen to the visa?"

@SeyiSpeaks said:

"It's becoming rampant. I think the schools are greedy - biting off more than they can choose .

"Many of them are "hedging" - in the hope that if some people dont show up or pay - they do not lose out.

"But that hedging is causing so many problems for people."

@OkediranTimothy said:

"The application flood is high. Let's reduce the publicity we do online and be wise."

