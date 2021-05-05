- A young Ghanaian national service personnel who was posted to the Bono Region has become known as The Sewing Teacher

- Janet Asibi, popularly known as Ama Val, realised many pupils did not have a uniform or they were torn and she decided to get a sewing machine to solve the problem

- Now, she has sewn for the many different schools in the community and wants to take the project to the national level when she gets support

Janet Asibi, also known as The Sewing Teacher and Ama Val, is a national service person who was posted to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated at Bono Region.

The information available to Legit.ng indicates that when she arrived at the school, Janet realised some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use, to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

She said:

"This disheartening development of seeing these young ones whom we refer to as future leaders walk to school in torn clothes compelled me to put my skills in sewing to use."

She considered finding solutions to this challenge a collective responsibility thereby engaging in sewing new school uniforms for each and every child in need from her personal funds and with the support from friends and loved ones.

School uniform per child currently costs her 50 Ghana cedis and sometimes less depending on the school.

Ama Val carries out the project successfully through partnering with another seamstress whom she pays. She engages her service in order not to overburden herself as a teacher.

It is her dream to expand this project she dubbed “One Student; One School Uniform” to other affected students in other schools in Ghana.

Asibi is currently undertaking this project with one manual sewing machine which she transports from school to school.

