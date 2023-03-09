A young lady has become a viral sensation after she revealed that she was dating her former boyfriend's father

In a series of posts, she expressed joy at her new relationship, saying that she is happier with his dad

She said that people think she and her ex-lover are still in love, but they get on fine and nothing of such exists

A lady has opened up that she is happier being in a relationsip with her ex-boyfriend's father and that they all get along fine.

In a TikTok post, she made a velfie with her former lover-turned-stepson, saying people think they are still in love, but they are just cool.

Lady weds her ex-boyfriend's dad. Photo Credit: @wuunnam

Source: TikTok

The wording attached to her clip reads:

"When people think you're still in love with your step son (ex boyfriend)."

Referring to him as her son, she wrote:

"I’m happier with his Dad but my son and I get along just fine… Everyone’s happy."

In another video, she said that she chose to marry his father instead of being heartbroken and messing with his bestie.

"When I make his father my husband instead of being heartbroken and messing with his best friend like Nicki Minaj advised," she wrote.

Social media reactions

Damola said:

"Omooo the stepmother wey I watch paaa go come true I wish."

Sanie said:

"Chief,chair person, head girl, goddess of life,leader of all women, president,,we believe in you sis."

Hilda-yego20 said:

"If you break my heart I go date your father song taken seriously notes taken."

jennyrose said:

"How do you feel seeing him everyday, or you didn't go inti*mate with him while dating him."

Mimxx_xx06 said:

"Dam*n!!!I know I can do this like buh don’t let ppl judge you as long as you’re pure."

Belle said:

"The emperor, the conqueror, the champion, the lion is HERE!!!!!"

Andrea Charlotte said:

"If you break my heart I go date your father."

Woman marries her son's schoolmate's dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had tied the knot with her son's school roommate's father.

Capturing the key moments in narration with photos, Fehintola shared on TikTok that her mother met her man on Facebook in 2020.

They fell in love and eventually walked down the aisle in 2021. Her brother is a Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state student. Her stepfather's son, whom she said they saw occasionally, became family owing to the union.

Source: Legit.ng