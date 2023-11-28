Global site navigation

"Done and Dusted": Lady Finishes 3 Flats, Interlocks Compound, Puts Multiple Water Tanks for Tenants
"Done and Dusted": Lady Finishes 3 Flats, Interlocks Compound, Puts Multiple Water Tanks for Tenants

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady who completed a house of three flats has gone online to celebrate her achievement
  • The lady filmed around the house to show people the building was well-completed, painted, and fenced
  • Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to wish her well and hope to one day have their houses

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate the three-flat apartment that she built from hard work.

The lady congratulated herself when she shared a video. She said:

"3 flat done and dusted."
House with water/Well-fenced flats.
The lady installed water tanks in the house's compound. Photo source: @prettybella26
House with aluminum roofing sheets

She (@prettybella26) filmed the apartment to show how well-built it was. The three flats were fenced, with the compound interlocked.

On the fence work were bulbs to provide proper security lightening at night. Many people said she must have spent a lot.

At the far back of the compound were three storage tanks to provide constant running water for her tenants.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Angelb said:

"Congratulations I pray for as many who desire this including myself, 2024 we will build our too in Jesus name."

Abjat Rukie said:

"Whenever i see people's post I always think deep, like when will I have money to make it up to my mum like dis. Congratulations dear I tap from dis."

Baby Eze wondered:

"How much can I save to build this."

Milie yankee said:

"Congratulations, I can’t wait to buy land and build just like you, I tap."

Queen Gift said:

"God of wealth locate me and my family."

itzgifty185 said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings."

Benzy Benita said:

"That's how my dad will finish his own soon enough in Jesus name amen."

Samara Dramani sam said:

"l wish I can get my too as well, congrats my sister."

Drama queen said:

"Am very happy for you seeing this I already have faith in God my is next ijn."

Another young person built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed the portable house he built when a person doubted his success.

The man (@god.did1245) shared a video that captured the home in construction with his pillars just built.

