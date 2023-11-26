A Nigerian man got massive reactions online after revealing that he finished his building in five months

Many social media users admired the interior of the house when the man gave them a sneak peek of his home

Young Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate him as they prayed to achieve the same success

A young Nigerian man has been massively celebrated after he showed the beautiful house he finished in five months.

He (@bigbobby66) thanked God as a video he shared had different phases of the building construction till it was roofed.

The house was well furnished. Photo source: @bigbobby66

Source: TikTok

House with tiles and gated compound

After the house was done and fenced, the man also spent on painting it. The interior was well furnished.

The latest young landlord supervised his project while bricklayers were working on it. Many Nigerians congratulated him.

Watch his video below:

Source: Legit.ng