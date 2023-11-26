A young Nigerian man who built a tiny house has shown people the interior decor he spent so much on

Despite building a small home, the man fenced and gated the building in such a way that gave it a classy look

Many people who saw the video of his house online tried to guess how much he must have sunk into the building project

A young Nigerian man has shown the portable house he built when a person doubted his success.

The man (@god.did1245) shared a video that captured the home in construction with his pillars just built.

The man tiled the whole house. Photo source: @god.did1245

Source: TikTok

Asbestos vs POP ceiling

He told people who may want to underrate his small house to go build theirs if they thought it was so cheap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A look at the house's interior showed that it was well tiled with POP done instead of asbestos ceiling.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

laycon said:

"Poor man pickin go think say he no go pass 2 million."

bosslady said:

"4million go do am but interior excluded."

Don’t cry asked:

"But why u go build self contain?"

Ajemoji said:

"E no small oo congratulations."

Akeem said:

"One werey said 4m go build ham mind you half a plot start from 500k depend the location sha."

Atanda Oluwatobi said:

"If u no get 15m no near am .....e fit no reach self ....the interior alone worth millions."

The Right Person said:

"Congrats to you. You are still better than most of us that still pay rent."

Fela_Kuti said:

"Omo even if na this I fit build make me and my family just dy I go forever thank God and Dey Greatfull, at least house rent don over."

kemzy said:

"Waytin small, if e easy u self do am congrats dear."

19-year-old old built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 19-year-old girl made a video of how she was able to own her home at a very young age.

The girl (@im.moody.bby1) said she had to save all her money to buy cement and blocks to construct her one-room apartment.

Source: Legit.ng