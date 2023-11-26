Young Nigerian Man Builds Tiny House, Fences it with Cement Blocks, Tiles Interior and Install POP
- A young Nigerian man who built a tiny house has shown people the interior decor he spent so much on
- Despite building a small home, the man fenced and gated the building in such a way that gave it a classy look
- Many people who saw the video of his house online tried to guess how much he must have sunk into the building project
A young Nigerian man has shown the portable house he built when a person doubted his success.
The man (@god.did1245) shared a video that captured the home in construction with his pillars just built.
Asbestos vs POP ceiling
He told people who may want to underrate his small house to go build theirs if they thought it was so cheap.
A look at the house's interior showed that it was well tiled with POP done instead of asbestos ceiling.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
laycon said:
"Poor man pickin go think say he no go pass 2 million."
bosslady said:
"4million go do am but interior excluded."
Don’t cry asked:
"But why u go build self contain?"
Ajemoji said:
"E no small oo congratulations."
Akeem said:
"One werey said 4m go build ham mind you half a plot start from 500k depend the location sha."
Atanda Oluwatobi said:
"If u no get 15m no near am .....e fit no reach self ....the interior alone worth millions."
The Right Person said:
"Congrats to you. You are still better than most of us that still pay rent."
Fela_Kuti said:
"Omo even if na this I fit build make me and my family just dy I go forever thank God and Dey Greatfull, at least house rent don over."
kemzy said:
"Waytin small, if e easy u self do am congrats dear."
19-year-old old built house
