A rich Nigerian man got people screaming on his wedding day as he surprised his wife with a Range Rover

Many people said that the man's wealth was not in doubt with the kind of grand gift he gave his wife

The new bride could not alter a word as she was led to the red Range Rover parked out of the event hall

A video of a wedding ceremony where a groom surprised his wife with a 2023 Range Rover has stirred reactions online.

As soon as the man held up the car key during a wedding ceremony, the guests screamed.

The woman screamed in joy when she saw the Range Rover. Photo source: @igweofd.east

Amazing wedding gift

The man's wife looked surprised by the gift. She could not say anything for some seconds as she followed the man outside to the car.

The Range Rover was covered and well-decorated in the parking lot. People jubilated more when the car was unveiled. The bride kissed her groom as an appreciation. @igweofd.east shared their wedding video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bella said:

"See marriage here,no be all this 20 to 24 years wey dey marry up and down."

Oga_jeff said:

"I must recreate this when I’m getting married."

KINGZY47 said:

"This man dey earn in dollars not naira."

Ate Oghenetega said:

"If you like chèât I go collect everything back…"

Amaka said:

"E no go pass Anambra man, see his calmness in this all ODOGWU no be noun, na VERB, AN ACTION WORD."

chiomanlebedum said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessings in Jesus name Amen Amen."

Peace said:

"Congratulations to her...omo imagination won finish me ooo."

Darling is supercute said:

"Let me go and learn how to drive my spirit is telling me to. Congratulations sis."

fabella119 said:

"If no b this kind man I no marry oo."

Source: Legit.ng