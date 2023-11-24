A man won a mega lottery, and he is insisting that he wants to keep his entire identity secret from his family

The man won a whopping $1.35 billion, which is more than N1.1 trillion in today's official exchange rate

The lucky man dragged the mother of his child to court for disclosing his identity against his wish

A man who won $1.35 billion in a mega lottery has said he does not want his identity disclosed.

After pocketing the huge amount, the man made it clear to everyone, including his baby mama, that he would like to remain anonymous, even to his immediate family.

The man said he wants his identity to remain secret. Photo credit: Getty Images/Xavier Lorenzo and Bloomberg. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The lucky man purchased the winning ticket at a filling station in Lebanon, Maine, and he ended up becoming a billionaire.

CBS News reports:

"He has sued his child's mother in U.S. District Court in Portland with a complaint that she violated a nondisclosure agreement by "directly or indirectly disclosing protected subject matter" about his winnings, court papers state."

The winner took court action after his baby mama allegedly disclosed his identity against his wish.

$1.35 billion in today's exchange rate is more than N1.1 trillion.

Nigerian man wins over N100 million in sports betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man celebrated making over N100 million overnight from predicting the outcome of football games. The man's name trended on social media after the rare jackpot.

The man shared his betting tickets on social media to show how he won N42.4 million and N60 million separately.

His tickets sent internet users into a frenzy as people marvelled at the whopping sum he won overnight.

Nigerian man wins N4.7m on sports bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had won N4.7 million on a sports bet.

The Nigerian man, Big Xbaby, was seen in an Instagram video announcing his big win to his followers.

In the video, he was seen in a car with his phone, and he flashed the screen to the camera, showing the amount he won in the sports betting app. Another voice was busy hyping him from behind, showering him with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng