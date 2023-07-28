A Nigeria man is currently very happy because he has pocketed N4.7 million after he won a sports betting game

The man took to Instagram to post a video in which he celebrated the big win, showing the game app and the amount

His followers took to the comment section of the video to congratulate him on the big win and wish for the same

A man won a whopping N4.7 million in sports betting, and he has come online to celebrate.

The Nigerian man, Big Xbaby was seen in an Instagram video where he announced his big win to his followers.

The man pocketed N4.7 million after staking a bet. Photo credit: Instagram/xbaby_africa and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In the video, he was seen in a car with his phone, and he flashed the screen to the camera, showing the amount he won in the sports betting app.

people congratulate man who won N4.7 million sports betting

Another voice was busy hyping him from behind, showering him with congratulations.

The man was clearly in a happy mood, and his happiness rubbed on his Instagram followers, who joined in celebrating with him.

Many of them in the comment section prayed that they, too, would win such an amount for themselves.

The video was later reposted on Instagram by @wahalanetwork where it got many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man wins N4.7 million in sports betting

@eric_sympathy said:

"Na you set the correct score."

@peckish_elkana said:

"Na money them dey use take make money. Only if you know how much him take stake sha. Congrats to him."

@nasty_otf commented:

"Omo I don run follow the source make he share update."

@putuputu_1_ said:

"People dey cash out for betting sha!"

@smo_lee reacted:

"The guy no go fit tell us the 8 million plus he don lose."

@harny546 said:

"If you like chop 500m. I no go still play am again. This betting don too wound me in 2010."

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.

Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

