A beautiful lady with beards and facial hair has said that she is considering laser removal for them

The lady said that she used to be insecure about herself because of the hair until she got over the situation

Many ladies who watched her shaving her hair narrated their related experiences, as some offered solutions

A young Nigerian lady has made a short video to show people how she has been managing her facial hair.

The lady (@omawumibalogun) held a shaving stick against her chin, gently removing the facial hair while recording herself.

The lady shaved her facial hair. Photo source: @omawumibalogun

Facial hair removal

She said that her facial hair used to be a big source of insecurity in the past, but she is confident about herself now.

The beautiful lady gave a shout-out to hairy ladies out there to show that they were not alone.

Watch her video below:

duchesscasstle said:

"Please buy IPL hair removal handset, it works wonders and save more money than laser session."

Kosistore said:

"I love how everyone in the comments section is giving out ideas and advice ....women supporting women.... you're all beautiful with it tho..."

promise said:

"Still my biggest insecurities."

She replied:

"Keep your head up boo."

Cay-cee asked:

"Using a shaving stick makes it worse?"

She replied:

"Yes it does."

Big babyyyyy said:

"Mine grows out every 2 days nd shaving brings out those crazy shaving bumps."

Desi said:

"Laser changed my entire life."

Serwaahipsy20 said:

"I don’t shave mine."

yin el said:

"Laser treatment literally gave me my confidence back. Wish you the same."

Blissful said:

"I pray mine don’t get here. I will be broken. I veet almost every 3days."

Charlene_Zola said:

"My mother refused me to get laser treatment she was just on about a gift from the ancestors."

Another lady with facial hairs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Nemey, began experiencing the growth of facial hairs while growing up as a young child.

Although her family members, including her mother, had visible facial hairs, she grew up thinking she would be different, but she was disappointed.

