Pretty Lady With Facial Hair Shaves, Says She Used To Be Insecure About Her Body
- A beautiful lady with beards and facial hair has said that she is considering laser removal for them
- The lady said that she used to be insecure about herself because of the hair until she got over the situation
- Many ladies who watched her shaving her hair narrated their related experiences, as some offered solutions
A young Nigerian lady has made a short video to show people how she has been managing her facial hair.
The lady (@omawumibalogun) held a shaving stick against her chin, gently removing the facial hair while recording herself.
Facial hair removal
She said that her facial hair used to be a big source of insecurity in the past, but she is confident about herself now.
The beautiful lady gave a shout-out to hairy ladies out there to show that they were not alone.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
duchesscasstle said:
"Please buy IPL hair removal handset, it works wonders and save more money than laser session."
Kosistore said:
"I love how everyone in the comments section is giving out ideas and advice ....women supporting women.... you're all beautiful with it tho..."
promise said:
"Still my biggest insecurities."
She replied:
"Keep your head up boo."
Cay-cee asked:
"Using a shaving stick makes it worse?"
She replied:
"Yes it does."
Big babyyyyy said:
"Mine grows out every 2 days nd shaving brings out those crazy shaving bumps."
Desi said:
"Laser changed my entire life."
Serwaahipsy20 said:
"I don’t shave mine."
yin el said:
"Laser treatment literally gave me my confidence back. Wish you the same."
Blissful said:
"I pray mine don’t get here. I will be broken. I veet almost every 3days."
Charlene_Zola said:
"My mother refused me to get laser treatment she was just on about a gift from the ancestors."
Another lady with facial hairs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Nemey, began experiencing the growth of facial hairs while growing up as a young child.
Although her family members, including her mother, had visible facial hairs, she grew up thinking she would be different, but she was disappointed.
