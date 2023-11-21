A Nigerian mother was shocked when she saw their home sofa stained with powder in such a messy way

The mother questioned her twins, who carried out the act as she asked them to get out of the mess

Many people who watched her video said despite the stress that comes with having twins, they still want them

A Nigerian mother was so frustrated when she saw the mess her twins created at home with powder.

The kids messed up the whole living room sofa with it. Their bodies were also stained with powder as their mother scolded them.

The twins held a broom and parker in a video. Photo source: @jeniyaandjayden

Twins messed up parents' living room

On seeing the mess they had created, the woman screamed, "come down!". The kids looked confused as one of them cried in a video.

The mother (@jeniyaandjayden) prayed against having twins as she jokingly said may God grant the desire of everyone looking to have them.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iampicaxo said:

"The way the boy steps to responsibility is wholesome, he’s gonna be a good elder brother 4 sure."

SHKhomes said:

"Regardless I still want them."

Yemurai Karen Bridge said:

"I still want twins,Lord bless me with twins."

JJTOM asked:

"But why do you keep the powder where they can reach? Lock it."

nkechivivian865 said:

"Even if them wan carry the sitting room go express,i still pray for twins."

Nicelynn said:

"Nothing has changed my mind sis. I'm still willing to do these problems."

portable_lisaForyou said:

"They too cute, please don’t beat them oh."

Jossy said:

"May God add u triplets, this is ur calling mama."

THRIFT VENDOR IN OGHARA said:

"I always pray for twins but una no talk say dis part follow ooo."

The mother replied:

"Them no tell me too."

Racquel said:

"One crying one wants to watch tv."

