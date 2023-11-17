A woman has welcomed twin babies, and she has taken to TikTok to share the good news with her followers

The woman identified as Mummy also showed netizens her baby bump, which looked large and amazing

The heartwarming video shows that Mummy gave birth to a baby boy and a girl, making netizens to tap from her blessing

A mother is currently in uncontrollable happiness because she just received the blessing of twin babies.

She has taken to TikTok to share the good news with her followers, and the video she posted has inspired so many people.

The mother showed off her baby bump and twin kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@mummychi.

Source: TikTok

The mother, identified as Mummy, also showed off her large baby bump, which astonished a lot of her followers.

Mummy was spotted singing happily when she was yet to give birth to her babies. Her two children, a boy and a girl were seen beautifully dressed and seated on a throne.

Many of Mummy's followers took to the comment section to pray for the kind of blessings she received.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother gives birth to twins

@kikiG said:

"May this grace also locate me."

@Simply Ademi said:

"I tap into these blessings."

@jennybeauty said:

"Congratulations! I tap from your blessings."

@cexila10_06 reacted:

"I connect to this grace in Jesus name."

@user3041361518361 said:

"I'm 4 weeks and I really love the twins."

@user984926741613 said:

"I receive my triplets in the mighty name of JESUS ​​Christ."

@Annick said:

"May this grace locate me in the powerful name of Jesus Christ amen."

@twi_nx19 said:

"Wow I'm so happy for you ma. I tap from this blessing."

@Puts said:

"Beautiful. Women go through a lot. My exact stomach with two sets of twins."

@ibrahimn said:

"Thank God for safe delivery. Your babies are so cute."

Woman gives birth at the age of 54

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman became a mother of triplets at the age of 54.

She had posted a video on social media explaining that she welcomed the kids through IVF.

The mother said it was her first time giving birth, and a lot of people were surprised.

Source: Legit.ng