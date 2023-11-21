A Nigerian man working as a labourer showed off five houses being built by brothers who are from the same family

The houses were built in the same place, side by side, indicating that the brothers would like to be neighbours

The man recorded a video of the houses and posted it on Tiktok and said he, too, would make it one day to build a house

Five brothers built their houses side by side with one another on five plots of land sitting in the same area.

This much was made known by a labourer who works in the area and who admired the five buildings.

The labourer said he too, must make it after seeing five big houses. Photo credit: TikTok/@lovecall.com.

Source: TikTok

The labourer recorded a video of the five houses and posted the clip on TikTok for his followers to see.

According to the labourer identified as Lovecall.com, he admires the buildings and also said he wishes to build a house of his own one day.

He said he, too, must make it in life no matter what so that he will have a house. The video caught the attention of his followers, who also prayed to make it.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as labourer shows off houses

@dress Senze said:

"Five brothers with money and love."

@collinscraft man said:

"Nice one both of us will make it together."

@Galaxy said:

"E go reach you my bro."

@Alafin of Mayjoorkeyz said:

"Delay is not denial."

@2bilion Humphrey said:

"You will build yours soon my brother."

@Chris Phoenix Garment said:

"When brothers love each other... their chances or progressing increases."

@Harry_maguire12 said:

"Money is not everything."

@ifeanyinwankpa said:

"My brother, you will surely make it. Your time will come."

@chide253 said:

"You have to put by God's grace, not by our power."

@uzomakenneth6 said:

"Nice one. Both of us will make it together. God bless them more."

