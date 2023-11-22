A Nigerian real estate agent shared a video on TikTok showing a house he said could be haunted since no one lives in it

According to the man, the house was constructed within two weeks and was the best in the area at the time

Many social media users who saw the video of the house said they had seen such a building in the past

A video has shown a house that looks deserted with no occupant in it despite its beauty and elegance.

A real estate agent who posted a video of the house on TikTok claimed the house could be haunted since no one lives in it.

No one lives in the house.

Source: TikTok

He said the house was built five years ago and that since then, no tenant has moved into it.

The video showed that the house, which is a three-storey building, looks big and beautiful, but the gates were locked.

The environs were also overtaken by grass, and people wondered why no one lived there. The video was posted by @elite.properties2.

The video is captioned:

"This house has been like this since it was built over five years ago. No one has ever rented or lived in it. It is believed to have been built within two weeks. It used to be the finest building in this area at the time it was built. No one knows why it hasn't been rented or sold."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a big house where no one lives

@Mario$ said:

"I dey very sure no be Lagos the house dey. If to say na Lagos even though evil spirits dey waka inside people go collect am."

@Haliya Akinbowale said:

"I have one in my area too. I have known that house since I was 9. No one ever lives there. The funniest part is that there's even light in the house."

@Mitchell said:

"All those rich men will build houses without telling their family. Maybe the owner died, and the family don’t know about it."

