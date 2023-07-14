A Nigerian man has shown people a video of a portable house which could be taken to anywhere the owner wants

The house, which is beautifully painted, has a tiled floor, bathroom and toilet and could be lifted and planted on the owner's land

TikTok user, Oladele, who posted the video, said all one needs to own the house is a parcel of land where it could be planted

A TikTok video shows a beautiful house that could be lifted and taken to anywhere.

In the video posted by TikTok user, Oladele, many of the mobile houses were seen as they were being lifted with a crane.

The houses which appear to be one-room apartments, are beautifully painted and neatly roofed.

The interiors of one of them were shown in the video, and it shows that the house has all the things seen in a normal house.

For instance, the floor is well-tiled with shiny floor tiles that make it look beautiful to look at.

Each of the houses has two windows. Also, there is a restroom and bathroom fitted into each of them.

All you need is a parcel of land to own a mobile house

Oladele said while posting the video that all the owner needs is to have a parcel of land.

If one has a parcel of land, the house would then be lifted and planted on it with the use of a crane.

He wrote:

"Mobile house is now in Nigeria, you only need land."

The house has fascinated many of his TikTok followers. At the moment, the video has received 50.5k views.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng